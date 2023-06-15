Insider Selling: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) General Counsel Sells $106,820.00 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. FMR LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

