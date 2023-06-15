Insider Selling: Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Major Shareholder Sells $32,400.00 in Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,340,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $9,720.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 113,262 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $65,691.96.

Super League Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 451.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. Analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.