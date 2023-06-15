Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 106 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,400,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,286,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $5,420,364,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average of $133.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

