Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $245.55. The stock had a trading volume of 629,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

