Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.10 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,255. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.60 and its 200-day moving average is $245.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,436,450. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

