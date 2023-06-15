Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after buying an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,937,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,759,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.39. 51,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $237.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

