Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.95. The company had a trading volume of 394,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.66.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.