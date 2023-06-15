Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes $2.17 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.76. 68,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,964. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average is $124.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

