Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $267,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.29. 61,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.42. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.23 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $316.80.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total transaction of $483,767.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total value of $163,476.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total transaction of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,897 shares of company stock worth $4,761,816 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.89.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

