InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

InspireMD Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $1.99 on Monday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at InspireMD

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 349.45%.

In related news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

