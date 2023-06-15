International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Reduced by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.90. The stock had a trading volume of 524,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,614. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

