Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 325.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo Trading Up 6.8 %

INUV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,073. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.16. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 21.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INUV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inuvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Inuvo by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. 16.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.