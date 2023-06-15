Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BSCT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 212,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,614. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.