Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BSCT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 212,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,614. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,671,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 744,902 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 569.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 309,260 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares during the last quarter.

