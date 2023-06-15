Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.88

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.88 and traded as high as $67.23. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 5,367 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.