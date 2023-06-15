Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.84

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 70261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 99,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 137,514 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

