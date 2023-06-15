Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.84

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 70261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
