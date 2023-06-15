Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £828,368.52 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 174,027 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.96), for a total value of £828,368.52 ($1,036,497.15).

Investec Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of INVP traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 472.90 ($5.92). The company had a trading volume of 735,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,879. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 441.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 481.73. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 336.30 ($4.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 556.20 ($6.96).

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. Investec Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,604.65%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.