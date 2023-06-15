Investors Purchase High Volume of Las Vegas Sands Call Options (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 35,847 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 66% compared to the average daily volume of 21,593 call options.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.06. 2,627,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,269. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.10, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

