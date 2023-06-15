Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006,679 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 3.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Invitation Homes worth $320,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,229 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,667,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,096,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 130,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,881. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

