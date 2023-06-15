IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0171 on Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. IoTeX has a market cap of $161.41 million and $2.95 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,446,688,702 coins and its circulating supply is 9,446,688,697 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

