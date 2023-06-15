IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Up 0.2%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.14. 83,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 98,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

Institutional Trading of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 175,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 162,859 shares during the last quarter.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

