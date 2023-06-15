iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the May 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG)
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.