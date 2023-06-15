iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the May 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USIG. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,341,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,009 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after buying an additional 27,507 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 457,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,563,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

