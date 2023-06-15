iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $439.71. The stock had a trading volume of 734,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,825. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $440.13. The company has a market capitalization of $327.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.93 and its 200 day moving average is $405.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.