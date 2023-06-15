iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Short Interest Up 36.4% in May

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Price Performance

ERET opened at $24.60 on Thursday. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.4169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

