iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 91.9% in May

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 53,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $708.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,480,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after acquiring an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after purchasing an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 621,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 63,274 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

