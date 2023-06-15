iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 91.9% in May

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 53,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $708.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
