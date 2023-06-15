iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Holdings Lifted by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.74. 108,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,736. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

