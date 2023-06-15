iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK – Get Rating) rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 109,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 144,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86.

