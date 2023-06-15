iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 2,342,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $73.30. 5,959,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,730,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.