iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $73.34. 5,546,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,721,830. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

