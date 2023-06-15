iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.10

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 209709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 57,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,390,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

