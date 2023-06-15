iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.10

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 209709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
