iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,021,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $217,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV remained flat at $72.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,245 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

