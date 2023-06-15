iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 336,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 44,495 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 4,212,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,943,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

