iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lowered by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $108.00. 1,409,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,659. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.