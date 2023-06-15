IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ISEE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $38.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $38.99.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $564,774.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,271. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

