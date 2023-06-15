Jabil Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,756 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 259% compared to the average volume of 1,047 call options.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.44. 1,516,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

