Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Bensler LLC’s Largest Position

Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 6.8% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bensler LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $30,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.