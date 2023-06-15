Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Stock Price Up 2%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) shares rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 16,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 27,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

