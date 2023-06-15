Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Shares Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JUGG opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

