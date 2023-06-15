Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $334.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $320.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.27 and its 200-day moving average is $321.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 108,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,206,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

