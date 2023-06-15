John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.55

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 104101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -817.65%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

