Johnson Controls International plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after buying an additional 5,865,996 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 142.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,741,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

