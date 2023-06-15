Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Buys New Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,705,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 311,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $38,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

