Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Increases Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up approximately 1.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC owned about 0.08% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3,601.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 69.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

