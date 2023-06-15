JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of JEMI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 132 ($1.65). The company had a trading volume of 120,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,611. The company has a market capitalization of £391.59 million and a PE ratio of -3,300.00. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 143 ($1.79). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.66.
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.