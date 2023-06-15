JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JEMI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 132 ($1.65). The company had a trading volume of 120,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,611. The company has a market capitalization of £391.59 million and a PE ratio of -3,300.00. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 143 ($1.79). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.66.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

Featured Stories

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

