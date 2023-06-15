Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

NASDAQ KAVL opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant-Valkaria, FL.

Featured Articles

