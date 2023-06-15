Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Price Performance

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $194.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.