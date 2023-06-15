Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,206,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karooooo by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Karooooo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Karooooo by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ KARO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,734. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $508.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Karooooo’s payout ratio is presently 293.10%.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

