Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $375.11 million and approximately $20.68 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,117,472,682 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,110,166,226.22354. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01842028 USD and is up 10.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $17,346,457.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

