Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.56

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $5.95. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 6,411 shares traded.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 million, a PE ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 307.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFFB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

