Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 27,090 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,298,044.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.22. 298,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,741. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

