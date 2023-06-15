Kevin M. Mcpherson Sells 2,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.21. 382,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,728. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.99.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,305,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,061,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.